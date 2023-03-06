Handsome new BMW X1 now on sale in SA

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Latest model introduces new luxuries and safety equipment in a dashing new compact suit
BMW has experimented widely with the X1 model. The genesis of 2009 was wagon-esque, and rear-wheel driven while the second generation from 2016 was a more awkward looking MPV than compact SUV, and was pulled by its front wheels.
The latest model makes its SA debut this week and is available in sDrive18i and sDrive18d with xLine or M Sport grades. It is by far the most resolved and good-looking X1 yet. It has baby XM vibes about it and competes with the likes of the Audi Q3, Lexus UX, Alfa Romeo Tonale and Volvo XC40.
Seeing that some of its peers are now available with full-electric drivetrains, such as the Lexus UX and Volvo, the new battery-powered BMW iX1 is also expected to arrive sometime during this year.
The new X1 is based on front wheel drive underpinnings like most of its rivals, and there’s plenty of innovation. It has a look and feel of something compact yet it’s 44mm higher and 53mm longer than the outgoing model.
Seating is comfortable for four, with a fifth at a squeeze, and the 2,692mm wheelbase represents 22mm more interior space, and the 540l boot that extends to a maximum of 1,600l through 40:20:40 split rear seat backrests compares well with segment peers. The X1 is offered with an electrically deployed trailer tow hitch as an option.
The premium crossover comes as standard fitted with 18-inch light-alloy wheels, or you can order 19 or even larger 20‑inch wheels. It also gets a complete redesign on the inside. There's a new floating centre console housing a stubby automatic gear selector and a few other function buttons.
The cabin benefits from BMW’s new interior tech such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen forming a single curved screen, and powered by BMW’s latest Operating System 8 with improved graphics and tweaked operational usage.
There’s also a sport leather steering wheel, two-zone automatic climate control, rain sensor, automatic headlight activation, four USB-C ports and two 12V power sockets all as standard fitment. Optional features include an Augmented View function for the navigation, ambient lighting, panoramic glass sunroof and Harman Kardon sound System, exit warning function, BMW head-up display, surround view, BMW drive recorder and remote theft recorder functions.
The BMW iDrive mouse controller is no longer a part of the cabin features. You communicate with your X1 via voice, or pressing the few function buttons that remain on the smoothed out dashboard. The on-board, voice-activated artificial assistant gets more functions including the ability to open and close the sunroof.
Furthermore, there’s a new My Modes function with varying ambient lighting themes, a personal 5G eSIM, BMW Digital Key Plus, BMW ID functionality and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an interior camera that takes snapshots of the passengers.
Customers initially choose between a 115kW and 230Nm 1.5l three-cylinder turbo petrol engine in the sDrive18i or, a 2.0l four-cylinder turbo diesel motor with 110kW and 360Nm. Both engines are linked to seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions driving the front wheels. The iX1 develops 200kW and 494Nm from its electric motor.
Both petrol engines generate ample speeds, and it doesn’t take a long time to get to grips with its darty responses when cornering fast, with a fluidity typical to BMW.
Standard driving assistance features include cruise control, front-collision warning system, and parking assistant with reversing camera. Optional fitments include steering and lane control assistant and active cruise control with stop & go function.
BMW quotes 8.9 secs to 100km/h and fuel consumption of 5.0l/100km for the sDrive18d, and 9.0 seconds to 100km/h and 6.5l/100km for the sDrive18i.
Customers can choose from two solid and 10 metallic shades for the exterior paint finish, including a frozen paint option from BMW Individual for the first time. All BMW X1 models come standard with a two year/unlimited kilometre warranty and a five year/100,000km maintenance plan.
BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine — R753,045
BMW X1 sDrive18d xLine — R790,616
BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport — R830,616
BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport — R793,045
