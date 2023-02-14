REVIEW: New Ford Ranger Wildtrak is polished and powerful

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
The luxury double-cab bakkie recipe was probably modelled on a farmer needing the comfort and refinement to handle morning school runs, this while carrying a pallet of agricultural produce.
The new Ford Ranger Wildtrak on test can handle both scenarios, and more. You can tow a 3,500kg braked trailer, and it shouldn’t matter whether the road to the processing farm is through dicey forest routes. It also has low-range gearing, 800mm of wading depth and 30/25.6 degree front/rear departure angles.
The latest Ranger Wildtrak can be had in three versions: two double cabs and in two-door SuperCab guise. The pair of double cabs come equipped with either a 2.0l four-cylinder turbo diesel engine with 154kW and 500Nm, or as the 3.0l V6 turbo diesel derivative on test. This one comes with a pokier 184kW and 600Nm while the SuperCab is available exclusively with the smaller capacity motor. All are equipped with the 10-speed automatic transmissions.
The other differentiator is that the top-range V6 is equipped as standard with an adjustable, shift-on-the-fly 4WD system. It can remain in rear-wheel drive or in full-time all-wheel drive.
It also has an automatic mode which when activated self-regulates torque distribution between the two axles depending on surface traction and speeds. The four-cylinder Wildtrak double cab gets a more conventional part-time 4x4 system.
If you’re interested in a Ford Ranger 3.0 V6 Wildtrak and hoping it’s a refined and luxurious bakkie, you’d be correct. When compared with rivals, the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max being its fiercest sales foes, the new Ranger is a collection of bigger numbers in many areas, and smaller ones elsewhere.
It’s longer, wider and lankier than both and with a 3,270mm wheelbase this signifies 185mm and 145mm more cabin space than in the above-mentioned pair of Japanese alternatives, and it’s quite evident. The Ranger is huge and the opponents also come short when it comes to the battle of screen display sizes.
The Ranger’s 30.4cm digital screen dominates the cabin, and the 17.7cm and 20.3cm found in the D-Max and Hilux, respectively. The majority of features in the Ford are accessed by touch-operation, and standard fitment includes better smartphone connectivity, parking camera with rear and surround view and navigation as trump items.
If you say it’s a beast that wallows and prefers to hack through fields rather than to follow the tarmac or gravel that snakes around them, you’d be wrong. Though you’ll need to be extra-careful to thread it into parking spaces due to its size, it’s impressively sturdy and poised in the corners.
It’ll need to be as the six-cylinder turbo-diesel motor is full of venom. The hearty torque is distributed richly anywhere along the rev-range for luxury cruising, and the gearbox is quick to react and snatch a lower gear for overtaking manoeuvres.
In a new collaboration, Ford and Volkswagen now build the Ranger and Amarok at the former's Silverton, Pretoria, assembly plant for both export and the local market. They are now technical twins, and in the past we tested the previous-generation Amarok V6 TDI to a scorching 8.1 seconds from 0-100km/h. The new Wildtrak with a 3.0l V6 managed a best of 9.0 seconds.
This is a touch slow, but none of this will matter to those who are after its comfort and aesthetic attributes. Its bluff American truck styling is met with stares and nods of approval.
Ford says average consumption is 8.4l/100km but we managed a higher 11.9l/100km, which could be down to the low mileage of the engine.
Those much more interested in the Wildtrak's off-road tech, which also includes Eco, Tow, Slippery Mud & Sand terrain response modes, will be equally satisfied with its capabilities. Though the opportunity to use it as a mud-plugger didn’t arrive, we have previously had success exploring rough and muddy terrain using the new Ford Everest 3.0 V6 4WD Platinum, the Wildtrak's SUV cousin.
There aren’t many foibles but the drive quality, though fairly cushy and refined, gets a little choppy on some imperfect surfaces.
Outside this, the new Ford Ranger has arrived to move the goalposts in the areas of space, digital and off-road technology while joining the ranks of Instagrammable possessions.
Capacity: 3.0l
Power: 184kW
Torque: 600Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Ten-speed Auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type:
Selectable 4WD, low range transfer case
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: N/A
0-100km/h: 9.0 seconds (as tested)
Fuel Consumption: 8.4l/100km (claimed), 11.9l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 222g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
High Beam Assist, surround park distance control, navigation, adaptive cruise control, daytime driving running lights, auto on/off lights, rain sensor wipers, climate control, USB A&C ports, touchscreen infotainment system, terrain response mode, tyre pressure monitor, hill descent control, lane keeping assist, seven airbags
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Four years/120,000km
Maintenance plan: Optional eight years/165,000km
Price: R953,500
Lease*: R20,353 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.0 V6 4WD
WE LIKE: Good looks, size, refinement, performance
WE DISLIKE: Fuel consumption
VERDICT: A wilder, more sophisticated Wildtrak
MOTOR NEWS star rating
*****Design
*****Performance
***Economy
***Ride/handling
*****Safety
****Value For Money
*****Overall
Competition
Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6 4x4 GR-Sport, 165kW/550Nm — R891,400
Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 double cab Legend RS auto, 150kW/500Nm — R945,400
