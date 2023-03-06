Life / Motoring

Motorsport

Six exciting brands to watch in Simola Hillclimb

The annual race up the Knysna Hill will include the new Honda Civic Type R and Ford Ranger Raptor

06 March 2023 - 10:17 Motor News Reporter
Six original equipment manufacturers will compete in the 2023 Simola Hillclimb. Picture: SUPPLIED
Six original equipment manufacturers will compete in the 2023 Simola Hillclimb. Picture: SUPPLIED

Six car manufacturers are supporting the Simola Hillclimb in Knysna from May 4-7 with official entries, with four of the brands also signing up as event partners.

“For the past three years we have been working hard to expand the manufacturer support and participation in the Simola Hillclimb to broaden its appeal for spectators and competitors,” said Ian Shrosbree, MD of the Knysna Speed Festival, which runs the Simola Hillclimb.

Suzuki Auto SA returns for its third consecutive year of sponsoring the event. “Globally, the Suzuki brand has a very strong heritage and an enviable reputation of building high-powered hill climb monsters such as Monster Tajima’s Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak and the Suzuki SX4 Pikes Peak Special,” says Brendon Carpenter, brand marketing manager at Suzuki Auto SA.

Suzuki will enter two Swift Sport entries in the standard production class.

Suzuki SA will enter a pair of Swift Sport hatches in the standard production class. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suzuki SA will enter a pair of Swift Sport hatches in the standard production class. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW

After its participation as an entrant last year, BMW SA has become a partner for the 2023 Simola Hillclimb.

“BMW’s presence at this year’s Simola Hillclimb will be a celebration of our heritage in SA on Classic Car Friday, as well as a look towards our future and our expanding electromobility portfolio in the King of the Hill Shootout,” said Thilosh Moodally, GM: group communications and external affairs, BMW group SA.

BMW SA will celebrate 50 years of BMW M at this year's Simola Hill climb. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW SA will celebrate 50 years of BMW M at this year's Simola Hill climb. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen

The Volkswagen line-up will include the Polo SupaCup race car that featured in the 2022 event, with two Golf R entries and a fourth “very exciting car” of which details will be revealed closer to the event.

The Polo from the SupaCup will be revving up the hillclimb for Volkswagen SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Polo from the SupaCup will be revving up the hillclimb for Volkswagen SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

Honda

Joining the fray for the first time as a partner is Honda Motor SA.

“For King of the Hill, we are entering a highly anticipated new performance car that will be launched just before the Simola Hillclimb driven by one of SA’s best-known racing drivers,” said Letitia Herold, marketing and PR manager, Honda Motor SA.

If you have a sixth sense, this will be the new Honda Civic Type R.

Honda SA has entered the Simola Hillclimb and will race up the hill with a new model. Picture: SUPPLIED
Honda SA has entered the Simola Hillclimb and will race up the hill with a new model. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hyundai

Hyundai SA returns as the media shuttle partner for the second consecutive year, while the Hyundai i30N is the official entry model driven by Joshua Lowe, Hyundai’s regional sales and N-sport manager.

“We have entered our i30N, which we raced in the Johannesburg-based Vilaca Racing time attack series in 2022. For this year the vehicle has a few basic modifications for the track, but is essentially what you can expect from the factory vehicle,” said Lowe.

A racing Hyundai i30 N with special modifications will compete for the company. Picture: SUPPLIED
A racing Hyundai i30 N with special modifications will compete for the company. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ford

Ford SA will enter the new V6-powered Ranger Raptor — all 292kW of it — in the unlimited class for sports utility/activity vehicles and bakkies. 

The new Ford Ranger Raptor will showcase its 292kW V6 engine going up the hill. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS
The new Ford Ranger Raptor will showcase its 292kW V6 engine going up the hill. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS

Purchase your tickets online

Tickets can be purchased on the event website (www.simolahillclimb.com) with prices starting at R150 per day.

2023 Toyota Hilux range boosted by Xtra features

Spec sheet upgrades centre on Xtra Cab with a focus on safety
Life
4 days ago

Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S hybrid now on sale in SA

The latest model is a hybrid of practicality, frugality and sports driving dynamics
Life
5 days ago

Entries open for 2023 Cape 1000 classic car tribute rally

Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly
Life
1 week ago

Lamborghini’s turning 60 and plans to party on

The brand has captivated sports-car lovers since its inception in 1963, especially its singature Countach
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Wastewater analysis holds clues to Covid’s ...
Life
2.
New Volkswagen Amarok: here is the SA pricing
Life / Motoring
3.
REVIEW: Ford Ranger XLT is still the sensible ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Get those hips ...
Life
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Date change announced for OzowDR23 supercar rally

Life / Motoring

Entry applications close on January 31 for Simola Hillclimb

Life / Motoring

Ticket sales open for 2023 Simola Hill climb

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.