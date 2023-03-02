Our Isuzu D-Max is proving to be the perfect adventuring partner

Brent rises 0.1% to $84.43 a barrel, while US WTI is also up 0.1% at $77.78 as China’s manufacturing activity grows and US crude stocks continue to build
Holding its own against larger rivals, the Isuzu 4x4’s nimbleness and towing capabilities make it a top pick for intrepid families
When our Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD LSE 4x4 initially joined us about eight months ago, it was the second of the anticipated new-generation double-cab bakkies after its Mazda BT-50 technical twin. Now competition has got stiffer with the arrival of the larger, all-new Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok.
Our D-Max has a wheelbase of 3,125mm, which isn’t too shabby compared to the 3,270mm of the new arrivals, and its narrower than both the new Ford and Volkswagen twins. This is not a disadvantage. Rather it’s a perk that translates into nimbleness everywhere, especially in tight parking spaces.
On paper, it’s got everything — good pace, great styling and space for the family. The 3.0l turbodiesel engine feels strong and it’s sticking to its 9.2l/100km fuel consumption average. I’d hoped it would have decreased to below the 9.0l/100km mark.
Since our last report, we have rubberised the load-bin as the scratches from loading all manner of things were becoming an eyesore, and it has been to the Mpumalanga province twice on different missions.
D-Max saves the day
On the last journey, the D-Max justified bakkie ownership when it carried a weekend’s worth of luggage for five adults, and a caboodle of self-catering equipment inside its load-bin. It defeated muddy and rocky paths to deliver all passengers to their remote digs deep in the mountains of Middelburg.
Before this, an emergency call arrived informing me that the family hatchback had experienced a small technical glitch and was stranded on the side of the road, some 200km away in Witbank, Mpumalanga. With our D-Max also fitted with a tow bar and capable of hauling a maximum 3,500kg, it was time to assume the role of a tow truck.
On paper, the Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD LSE 4x4 has got everything — good pace, great styling and space for the family.
To the casual onlooker, towing a car or caravan sounds like fun, but danger is ever present. You’ll need a suitable trailer for towing a car over a long distance. This is normally a trailer with double axles in the centre. When the brake pedal of the D-Max is pushed down, all the tiny brake shoes inside the trailer wheels assist with slowing down the wheels and stopping the trailer.
With the 5,333mm length of the D-Max, adding a trailer means you are in command of a road-train spanning more than 10m. This requires extra vigilance everywhere, and especially on turns. Our D-Max is also fitted standard with Trailer Sway Control (TSC).
The system detects a sway condition and automatically reduces engine power while applying the brakes to individual wheels to counteract the motion and bring the vehicle under control in a straight line.
Thankfully there was no incident and the 140kW and 450Nm from its 3.0l engine and six-speed automatic transmission made for effortless and safe hauling of the tightly secured cargo. Cruising on the freeway was comfortable and easy with the cruise control activated, while fuel consumption went up a smidgen to 12l/100km.
It’s off the highways where it get tricky. Narrow roads present the danger of placing a wheel on the dirt, which you don’t want, and oncoming traffic could be a wide truck. I don’t recommend towing at night.
We haven’t had a single technical issue with the D-Max in over 20,000km and nine months of being a family car; everyone in the house absolutely loves it. It brings an element of adventure even into everyday drives by feeling unstoppable whether encountering sizeable potholes or mild floods on the roads, both conditions now a regular feature.
