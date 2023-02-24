Entries open for 2023 Cape 1000 classic car tribute rally

The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
FATF’s report on SA concluded that the country is partially compliant with 17 of the FATF technical recommendations, and totally non-compliant with three of them
The chief justice said the conduct of the two led to the 2021 civil unrest and compromised the personal security of Constitutional Court judges
The president’s consultations with ANC alliance partners have traditionally signaled that cabinet changes are imminent
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers names Cyrielle Villepelet, most recently a partner in the Paris office of consultant McKinsey, as MD of Tethys Invest
The Paris-based body added South Africa and Nigeria to its grey list of 25 countries that it subjects to increased compliance monitoring
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
Opponents blame Turkey’s longest-serving leader for fuelling runaway inflation once again, and letting constructors flout regulations
Car racing has always been ultra-noisy, until Formula E, a force for good
Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly
Following the success of the first Cape 1000 classic car tribute rally earlier this year, entries for the second iteration, which takes place from March 19 to 24 2023, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly.
Inspired by legendary tribute races all over the world, the Cape 1000 sees participants compete on some of the best roads in the world over four days and five nights.
“We are very excited about planning the second instalment of the Cape 1000 rally after the massive success of this year’s event. However, we have been surprised and overwhelmed by the response for next year’s event with more than 50 cars already registered,” said event director Vanessa Crichton.
The next instalment of the Cape 1000 will include a restomod/recreation class. Cars compete in five different classes, and there are only five spots left. The class for modern-day supercars is already full, but entries will be accepted on the waiting list. Some special cars have already been entered, with the oldest dating back to 1933.
Like last year, the event starts and ends at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, but the route has been changed. Competitors will race from the Mother City to Hermanus and then to George and Franschhoek before heading back to the Waterfront.
The categories are:
The Cape 1000 is organised together with Super Car Lifestyle, which also hosts Sefac Cape Tours, Concours SA and Cannonball Run Africa.
Beneficiaries of the Cape 1000 include the Motorsport Legends Benevolent Fund and QuadPara Association of SA.
To find out more visit here.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Entries open for 2023 Cape 1000 classic car tribute rally
Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly
Following the success of the first Cape 1000 classic car tribute rally earlier this year, entries for the second iteration, which takes place from March 19 to 24 2023, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly.
Inspired by legendary tribute races all over the world, the Cape 1000 sees participants compete on some of the best roads in the world over four days and five nights.
“We are very excited about planning the second instalment of the Cape 1000 rally after the massive success of this year’s event. However, we have been surprised and overwhelmed by the response for next year’s event with more than 50 cars already registered,” said event director Vanessa Crichton.
The next instalment of the Cape 1000 will include a restomod/recreation class. Cars compete in five different classes, and there are only five spots left. The class for modern-day supercars is already full, but entries will be accepted on the waiting list. Some special cars have already been entered, with the oldest dating back to 1933.
Like last year, the event starts and ends at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, but the route has been changed. Competitors will race from the Mother City to Hermanus and then to George and Franschhoek before heading back to the Waterfront.
The categories are:
The Cape 1000 is organised together with Super Car Lifestyle, which also hosts Sefac Cape Tours, Concours SA and Cannonball Run Africa.
Beneficiaries of the Cape 1000 include the Motorsport Legends Benevolent Fund and QuadPara Association of SA.
To find out more visit here.
Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m
Modern tech will help keep classic cars on the road
Lamborghini’s turning 60 and plans to party on
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Entries for 2023 Cape 1000 now open
Cape 1000 ready to host a bevy of classic beauties
Cape 1000 classic-car event to pay tribute to Mille Miglia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.