Entries open for 2023 Cape 1000 classic car tribute rally

Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly

24 February 2023 - 17:27 Motor News Reporter
Entries for the 2023 Cape 1000 have opened and slots are being snapped up. Supplied
Following the success of the first Cape 1000 classic car tribute rally earlier this year, entries for the second iteration, which takes place from March 19 to 24 2023, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly.

Inspired by legendary tribute races all over the world, the Cape 1000 sees participants compete on some of the best roads in the world over four days and five nights.

“We are very excited about planning the second instalment of the Cape 1000 rally after the massive success of this year’s event. However, we have been surprised and overwhelmed by the response for next year’s event with more than 50 cars already registered,” said event director Vanessa Crichton.

The next instalment of the Cape 1000 will include a restomod/recreation class. Cars compete in five different classes, and there are only five spots left. The class for modern-day supercars is already full, but entries will be  accepted on the waiting list. Some special cars have already been entered, with the oldest dating back to 1933.

The first Cape 1000 was supported by truly beautiful classic cars. Picture: SUPPLIED
Like last year, the event starts and ends at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, but the route has been changed. Competitors will race from the Mother City to Hermanus and then to George and Franschhoek before heading back to the Waterfront. 

The categories are:

  • 1927-1957: Tribute
  • Pre-1976: Classic
  • 1977-1996: Modern classic
  • 1997-current: Sports — full (waiting list only)
  • Restomod/recreation

The Cape 1000 is organised together with Super Car Lifestyle, which also hosts Sefac Cape Tours, Concours SA and Cannonball Run Africa.

Beneficiaries of the Cape 1000 include the Motorsport Legends Benevolent Fund and QuadPara Association of SA.

To find out more visit here.

Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m

The auctioneers said the car, which had around 10,000km on the clock, was bought new by Tyson in 1995 and he owned it for four years before reselling ...
6 months ago

Modern tech will help keep classic cars on the road

Report says electric powertrains, synthetic fuels, and 3D printing are options for the future
6 months ago

Lamborghini’s turning 60 and plans to party on

The brand has captivated sports-car lovers since its inception in 1963, especially its singature Countach
2 days ago
