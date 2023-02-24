Companies / Industrials

PODCAST | Budgeting for the energy sector in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hloniphizwe Mtolo, country chair of Shell SA

24 February 2023 - 17:12 Mudiwa Gavaza
Hloniphizwe Mtolo, country chair of Shell companies SA says the large energy operator has been impacted by the power uncertainty caused by Eskom. PICTURE: REUTERS/Toby Melville
A review of the 2023 national budget through the lens of the energy industry is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hloniphizwe Mtolo, country chair of Shell SA.

This week finance minister Enoch Gondongwana presented the national budget for 2023. 

Mtolo says the budget was largely positive with the minister saying the right things, backed up by dates as yard sticks for implementation.

UK based Shell is one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world. It has had operations in SA for more than a century. 

Ironically, Mtolo details how its operations — as a large energy operator — have been affected by the power uncertainty caused by Eskom. 

Mtolo gives his impressions of the budget; details the impact of load-shedding on Shell’s local operations; ways in which the company is mitigating the risks posed by load-shedding, especially for small businesses in its network of retail service stations; fuel prices; and the potential of a diesel shortage in the near future. 

