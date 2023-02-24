PODCAST | Budgeting for the energy sector in SA

On the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday, benchmark Brent crude prices were about 14% lower than a year earlier
FATF’s report on SA concluded that the country is partially compliant with 17 of the FATF technical recommendations, and totally non-compliant with three of them
The chief justice said the conduct of the two led to the 2021 civil unrest and compromised the personal security of Constitutional Court judges
Dukwana was sworn in as premier on Friday after the forced resignation of Sisi Ntombela
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers names Cyrielle Villepelet, most recently a partner in the Paris office of consultant McKinsey, as MD of Tethys Invest
The Paris-based body added South Africa and Nigeria to its grey list of 25 countries that it subjects to increased compliance monitoring
Underlying strengths within the company make it far more resilient in earnings flow than in the past
Car racing has always been ultra-noisy, until Formula E, a force for good
Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly
A review of the 2023 national budget through the lens of the energy industry is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hloniphizwe Mtolo, country chair of Shell SA.
This week finance minister Enoch Gondongwana presented the national budget for 2023.
Mtolo says the budget was largely positive with the minister saying the right things, backed up by dates as yard sticks for implementation.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
UK based Shell is one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world. It has had operations in SA for more than a century.
Ironically, Mtolo details how its operations — as a large energy operator — have been affected by the power uncertainty caused by Eskom.
Mtolo gives his impressions of the budget; details the impact of load-shedding on Shell’s local operations; ways in which the company is mitigating the risks posed by load-shedding, especially for small businesses in its network of retail service stations; fuel prices; and the potential of a diesel shortage in the near future.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Budgeting for the energy sector in SA
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hloniphizwe Mtolo, country chair of Shell SA
A review of the 2023 national budget through the lens of the energy industry is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hloniphizwe Mtolo, country chair of Shell SA.
This week finance minister Enoch Gondongwana presented the national budget for 2023.
Mtolo says the budget was largely positive with the minister saying the right things, backed up by dates as yard sticks for implementation.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
UK based Shell is one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world. It has had operations in SA for more than a century.
Ironically, Mtolo details how its operations — as a large energy operator — have been affected by the power uncertainty caused by Eskom.
Mtolo gives his impressions of the budget; details the impact of load-shedding on Shell’s local operations; ways in which the company is mitigating the risks posed by load-shedding, especially for small businesses in its network of retail service stations; fuel prices; and the potential of a diesel shortage in the near future.
Treasury does not support state monopoly in energy sector, says David Masondo
Tax relief to support clean energy transition
Some praise for solar relief and Eskom boost
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Popular Articles
Tongaat and Deloitte come to R260m settlement
Standard Bank fires 82 staff involved in MyMo accounts debacle
Transnet and Eskom crises put SA in a spot, says Anglo boss Duncan Wanblad
E&T Minerals: the experts in African commodities, logistics, and business ...
Spur’s profit nearly triples as Western Cape tourism boosts sales
Related Articles
Treasury does not support state monopoly in energy sector, says David Masondo
Budget 2023: Rope in the private sector to fix crises, urges Busa
Public sector to invest R903bn in infrastructure over the next three years