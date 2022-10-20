Entries for 2023 Cape 1000 now open

Despite political tumult in the UK, risk appetite picked up as some investors become more upbeat about the earnings season
The race is inspired by legendary tribute races on some of the best roads in the Cape over four days and five nights
Following the success of the first-ever Cape 1000 classic car tribute rally earlier this year, entries for the second iteration, which takes place from March 19-24 2023 are now open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly!
Inspired by legendary tribute races from all over the world, the Cape 1000 sees participants compete on some of the best roads in the world over the course of four days and five nights.
“We are very excited about planning the second instalment of the Cape 1000 rally after the massive success of this year’s event, however, we have been surprised and overwhelmed by the response for next year’s event with over 50 cars already registered,” says event director Vanessa Crichton.
The next instalment of the Cape 1000 will include a restomod/recreation class. Cars compete in five different classes, and there are currently only five spots left. The class for modern-day supercars is already full, but entries will be accepted on the waiting list. Some truly special cars have already been entered, with the oldest dating back to 1933!
Like last year, the event starts and ends at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, but the route has been changed. Competitors will race from the Mother City to Hermanus and then to George and Franschhoek before heading back to the Waterfront.
The categories are:
The Cape 1000 is organised together with Super Car Lifestyle, which also hosts Sefac Cape Tours, Concours SA and Cannonball Run Africa.
Beneficiaries of the Cape 1000 include the Motorsport Legends Benevolent Fund and QuadPara Association of SA (QASA).
To find out more visit here.
Local News
