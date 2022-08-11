Nasdaq and S&P 500 see the biggest single-day gain in two weeks
Classic-car owners are feeling added pressure from sustainability scrutiny and parts supply to keep their vehicles on the road, a classic and collector car industry report shows.
Research by UK classic vehicle insurer Footman James in its Indicator Report suggests that the classic car industry must safeguard its future through sustainable solutions and technology, or risk a decline in the sector...
CLASSICS
Modern tech will help keep classic cars on the road
UK classic-car insurer says electric powertrains, synthetic fuel and 3D printing are options to secure industry’s future
Classic-car owners are feeling added pressure from sustainability scrutiny and parts supply to keep their vehicles on the road, a classic and collector car industry report shows.
Research by UK classic vehicle insurer Footman James in its Indicator Report suggests that the classic car industry must safeguard its future through sustainable solutions and technology, or risk a decline in the sector...
