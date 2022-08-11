×

CLASSICS

Modern tech will help keep classic cars on the road

UK classic-car insurer says electric powertrains, synthetic fuel and 3D printing are options to secure industry’s future

11 August 2022 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter

Classic-car owners are feeling added pressure from sustainability scrutiny and parts supply to keep their vehicles on the road, a classic and collector car industry report shows.

Research by UK classic vehicle insurer Footman James in its Indicator Report suggests that the classic car industry must safeguard its future through sustainable solutions and technology, or risk a decline in the sector...

