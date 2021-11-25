Cape 1000 classic-car event to pay tribute to Mille Miglia

Old-school motor racing enthusiasts will recall the storied Mille Miglia 1,000-mile race that took place in Italy from 1927 to 1957 and made names such as Tazio Nuvolari and Stirling Moss famous in motorsport’s golden era.

The spirit of the Mille Miglia lives on to this day, and since 1977 it has been run as a historic rally that attracts about 350 high-profile entrants annually, all in cars manufactured between the original racing years. Tribute races take place in Japan, the US and Dubai and now, for the first time, in SA with the announcement of the Cape 1000.

Organised by SCL Travel and Cars.co.za, the 1,600km event will take place on the Western Cape’s scenic roads in March 2022.

The event will be run over four days and will be limited to 60 cars in the first year. It will include grand touring, regularity stages and noncompetitive track events. Entries are limited to certain brands, models and by invitation or application, and subject to approval by the admissions committee to ensure a line-up of top-end entrants.

The categories are: 1927-1957: Mille Miglia Specific, Pre-1976: Classic, 1977-1996: Modern Classic, 1997-2021: Sports.

“We are excited to be paying tribute to such an incredible part of motorsport history right here in the fair Cape,” says Dave Alexander, route convenor. “With some of the best and rarest motor vehicles taking part, it should be quite a spectacle.”

Hannes Oosthuizen, Consumer Experience Manager at Cars.co.za, says classic-car culture is alive and kicking in SA, and Cars.co.za will be participating in the Cape 1000 with its freshly restored Ford Capri Perana.

"Based on the feedback thus far, we expect a stellar line-up of rare and exotic vehicles, ranging from cars nearly 90 years old to more recent, modern classics," says organiser Ross Crichton.

“It promises to be quite a fantastic sight when the 60 entrants leave the starting point at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town in March next year," he adds.

He encourages owners who are unsure about the eligibility of their cars to get in touch.

Some of the Mille Miglia Class cars expected to participate include the Franschhoek Motor Museum’s Bristol 401, a 1957 MGA, 1956 Triumph TR3 and 1934 MG K-Type.

Beneficiaries of the Cape 1000 include the Motorsport Legends Benevolent Fund and QuadPara Association of South Africa (QASA).

Registrations are now open on www.cape1000.com or by contacting info@cape1000.com.