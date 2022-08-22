Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m

A higher US dollar has also prompted renewed selling
Allowing proceeds of looting to be moved from account to account may involve banks being held liable for turning a blind eye
Mayor Mpho Phalatse says the co-operative governance department’s move to reclassify schools could force certain independent schools to close their doors
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
The automotive group has reported benefits from an expansion of its vehicle range and the global chip shortage, which lifted demand for existing stock
To reach an economic target of 6% does not require earth-shattering moves
Private school operator’s margins remain under pressure
Koome’s appointment made her the first female head of any Kenyan branch of government
Haaland and Silva help Manchester City recover from two goals down to draw 3-3
Now in its fifth generation, the big Jeep gets two extra seats and a lot more sophistication
A 1995 Ferrari F50 once owned by Mike Tyson was sold for $4.625m (R79m) to an unnamed buyer at this past weekend’s Pebble Beach auction in the US.
With only 359 units built, the F50 is a rare car to start with, but this particular example’s association with the former heavyweight boxing champion elevated its value. Auctioneers Gooding & Company said the car, which had around 10,000km on the odometer, was bought new by Tyson in 1995. He owned it for four years before reselling it.
Over the past two decades, the F50 has come to be regarded as the most collectible Ferrari supercar, as it is the only model in the evolution from 288 GTO to LaFerrari that features the unique combination of a naturally-aspirated V12 engine, six-speed manual gearbox, Pininfarina-designed bodywork, and an exhilarating open-air driving experience.
The F50 is powered by a 4.7l mid-mounted engine mustering 382kW of power at a high-revving 8,500rpm, feeding the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transaxle with limited-slip differential.
Built around a lightweight carbon fibre tub, the two-seater scorched from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and reached a top speed of 325km/h.
Held on August 19 and 20 at the world-renowned annual Pebble Beach Concours, the Gooding & Company car auction fetched $105,824,870 in its sale of rare and exotic classics. The highest price achieved was $10.34m (R176m) for a 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante. The beautiful two-seater was the pinnacle Bugatti of its era and its 3.3l supercharged eight cylinder engine made it one of the fastest production cars built before WWII.
Other notable sales included a 1961 Ferrari 400 SuperAmerica ($6m), a 2007 Porsche RS Spyder Evo ($5.6m), an 1969 Porsche 908/02 ($4.18m) and a 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Sport Cabriolet ($3.08m).
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS
Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m
The auctioneers said the car, which had around 10,000km on the clock, was bought new by Tyson in 1995 and he owned it for four years before reselling it
A 1995 Ferrari F50 once owned by Mike Tyson was sold for $4.625m (R79m) to an unnamed buyer at this past weekend’s Pebble Beach auction in the US.
With only 359 units built, the F50 is a rare car to start with, but this particular example’s association with the former heavyweight boxing champion elevated its value. Auctioneers Gooding & Company said the car, which had around 10,000km on the odometer, was bought new by Tyson in 1995. He owned it for four years before reselling it.
Over the past two decades, the F50 has come to be regarded as the most collectible Ferrari supercar, as it is the only model in the evolution from 288 GTO to LaFerrari that features the unique combination of a naturally-aspirated V12 engine, six-speed manual gearbox, Pininfarina-designed bodywork, and an exhilarating open-air driving experience.
The F50 is powered by a 4.7l mid-mounted engine mustering 382kW of power at a high-revving 8,500rpm, feeding the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transaxle with limited-slip differential.
Built around a lightweight carbon fibre tub, the two-seater scorched from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and reached a top speed of 325km/h.
Held on August 19 and 20 at the world-renowned annual Pebble Beach Concours, the Gooding & Company car auction fetched $105,824,870 in its sale of rare and exotic classics. The highest price achieved was $10.34m (R176m) for a 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante. The beautiful two-seater was the pinnacle Bugatti of its era and its 3.3l supercharged eight cylinder engine made it one of the fastest production cars built before WWII.
Other notable sales included a 1961 Ferrari 400 SuperAmerica ($6m), a 2007 Porsche RS Spyder Evo ($5.6m), an 1969 Porsche 908/02 ($4.18m) and a 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Sport Cabriolet ($3.08m).
Rare Ferrari fetches R2.79m at Joburg auction
World’s most expensive car sells for a record R2.2bn
Mansell’s 1991 Williams F1 auctioned for R68m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.