VW tests enhanced Touareg near Arctic Circle

Volkswagen is conducting final winter tests of its new Touareg close to the Arctic Circle.
This year, Volkswagen will launch the Touareg with comprehensive technical and visual updates. The rear and front of the luxury SUV have been redesigned and the chassis has been further developed for more comfort and dynamism.
The Touareg R test fleet is completing its final development miles in the Swedish Lapland. It retains the permanent all-wheel drive set-up and drivetrains, and among new features expected are new IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights with a new LED light strip integrated between them. These lamps are brighter thanks to a total of 38,400 micro LEDs, while 19,200 micro-LEDs are distributed over the new headlights on each side of the vehicle.
The new Touareg will also be the first model with an illuminated VW logo at the rear. Since January 2023, the Volkswagen badge lit up in red and is now permitted in Europe. Previously the shining brand logo was allowed only in markets such as China or the US.
A roof load sensor is now used, which is networked with the chassis electronics. If a roof box is installed, the sensor recognises this and passes this information on to assistance systems such as the ESC which then increases the driving stability.
The standard steel spring running gear and the optional two-chamber air suspension running gear have also been given a new set-up to achieve an even larger bandwidth between maximum comfort and optimum performance.
Volkswagen SA confirms that the new Touareg will be in dealerships during Q4 of 2023.
Inside, the Touareg is equipped with a 38.1cm Innovision digital display with lane-precise navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The multifunction steering wheel has analogue elements such as the volume control in the centre console, reversing the highly criticised capacitive volume toggle switch. Other enhancements include softer armrests and centre console panels.
NEW MODEL
VW tests enhanced Touareg near Arctic Circle
The flagship SUV will see better at night and waft even more comfortably now
