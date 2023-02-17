New Fiat 500X makes local debut

Thursday's jobs data revived expectations the US central bank would stick to its monetary tightening path.
The new 500X gains new technologies and a new and exclusive open-top model
Building on the marketable cuteness of its smaller 500 hatchback cousin cultivated over six decades, the larger Fiat 500X crossover SUV is aimed at families who need more space.
It shares a lot of its styling cues and features with its hatchback relative. The refurbished 500X is now on sale in SA.
The range, which has been improved both in the looks and features department, is available in new Cross, Sport and a Cross Sport EST (extended soft top) trims. The latter specification has a cloth roof that unwraps to fill the cabin with sunshine or a cool breeze. This open-top derivative is available in Sport trim only as an alternative to a solid roof.
Choosing the Cross spec Fiat 500X brings roof rails, skid plates, black mirror caps, full LED headlamps and LED fog lights and 18-inch wheels. You also get a soft touch steering wheel, automatic dual zone air conditioning privacy glass, a multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
A Uconnect 7-inch HD touchscreen with navigation is also thrown in, including Bluetooth technology and voice recognition.
Propping up the range-topping 500X Sport body are coloured wheel arch mouldings, side skirts and 19-inch wheels, Sport badging, dual chrome exhaust tips, full leather covering on the seats and steering wheel, LED headlamps and fog lights.
Power is courtesy of a 1.4l petrol four-cylinder engine fitted into all new models. The engine develops 103kW and 230Nm and is equipped with start/stop technology. The new models are exclusively fitted with six-speed automatic transmissions.
The transmission is intuitive enough but the motor doesn’t feel particularly gutsy from low revs, but it delivers the goods in a relatively smooth, quiet and predictable manner. It corners confidently enough.
The mechanical make up doesn’t suggest high running costs, and the 500X, with its 4,248mm length, feels the one to take on long journeys ahead of the tiny 500 which is just 3,546mm long. Cruise control is also available across the board, along with split rear seats to load more cargo.
Six airbags come as standard fitment across the range, as does lane assist, electronic stability control and a hill-holder feature for stress-free pull away on steep slopes. All models are sold with a five-year/100,000km warranty and a three years/60,000km service plan.
Prices
Fiat 500X Cross — R509,900
Fiat 500X Sport — R560,900
Fiat 500X Sport EST — R580,900
