These are the category winners of women’s car of the year title

The jury comprises 63 women motoring journalists from 45 countries
The Women’s World Car of the Year jury has announced the winners in each of this year’s six categories. These vehicles represent excellence in their segments based on safety, driving, comfort, technology, design, efficiency, impact on the environment and value for money.
The 13th edition of the awards, with a team of 63 women motoring journalists from 45 countries on five continents, has chosen six category winners that will go through to the final round to determine the overall winner of the Women’s World Car of the Year competition on March 8, International Women’s Day.
The category winners are:
The Kia Niro: Winner — Urban model category
This runner was chosen for being spacious, practical, safe, easy to drive, its range of eco-friendly powertrains available (HEV, PHEV and BEV) and low fuel consumption.
The Jeep Avenger: Winner — Family SUV category
The brand’s first 100% electric vehicle (EV) is cited for a successful design and excellent off-road capability despite being front-wheel drive.
The Citroën C5 X: Winner — Large car category
This car is said to offer exceptional comfort, good roominess and an attractive design, and is available with petrol and plug-in hybrid engines.
Nissan X-Trail: Winner — Large SUV category
This car goes through to the finals for plenty of interior space and the option of seven seats. It is efficient in difficult terrain and is offered with Nissan’s e-power technology, a hybrid solution in which the electric motor is the only engine that works as a propulsion system, thanks to the energy provided by a petrol engine to the battery.
Audi RS 3: Winner — Performance car category
This vehicle won as a sporty model that incorporates all the technology that Audi has developed in circuit racing.
Ford Ranger: Winner — 4x4 and truck category
This is a reliable, stylish and charismatic bakkie. It moves with ease over any terrain. It is as efficient as an off-roader, but its more practical thanks to its cargo box.
“A recent survey of about 14,000 women to find out the most wanted automotive features reveals that safety features and seating position (the higher, the better) are extremely important to women,” says Tina Vujanović, who represents Serbia on the jury.
Charleen Clarke, who represents SA on the jury, concurs. “Female motorists are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of cars. Accordingly, women are studying emission data and, where possible, they’re selecting a ‘greener’ motoring option.”
The head of 1st for Women insurance says it’s highly likely that SA women would echo the motoring desires of their global counterparts and rate safety tops.
“I say this for two reasons. First, there is our abysmal road safety record. Second, there is the issue of personal safety. In another survey we conducted with 6,500 South African women, we found that 91% feel unsafe while driving,” she points out.
According to AutoTrader SA, the solid and spacious Toyota Hilux is the most searched for car by SA women. The VW Golf is the second-most popular car among female motorists, while the Mercedes-Benz C-Class occupies the third podium position.
