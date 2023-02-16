Life / Motoring

These are the category winners of women’s car of the year title

The jury comprises 63 women motoring journalists from 45 countries

16 February 2023 - 19:17 Motor News Reporter
The final six cars that will fight it out to be declared the best car in the world according to the jury. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Women’s World Car of the Year jury has announced the winners in each of this year’s six categories. These vehicles represent excellence in their segments based on safety, driving, comfort, technology, design, efficiency, impact on the environment and value for money.

The 13th edition of the awards, with a team of 63 women motoring journalists from 45 countries on five continents, has chosen six category winners that will go through to the final round to determine the overall winner of the Women’s World Car of the Year competition on March 8, International Women’s Day. 

The category winners are:

The Kia Niro: Winner — Urban model category

This runner was chosen for being spacious, practical, safe, easy to drive, its range of eco-friendly powertrains available (HEV, PHEV and BEV) and low fuel consumption.

The Kia Niro is among new energy drivetrain cars from Kia that are sweeping world markets. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Jeep Avenger: Winner — Family SUV category

The brand’s first 100% electric vehicle (EV) is cited for a successful design and excellent off-road capability despite being front-wheel drive.

The Jeep Avenger will be pitched below the Renegade. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Citroën C5 X: Winner — Large car category

This car is said to offer exceptional comfort, good roominess and an attractive design, and is available with petrol and plug-in hybrid engines.

The C5 X is a contender for the WWCOTY 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nissan X-Trail: Winner — Large SUV category

This car goes through to the finals for plenty of interior space and the option of seven seats. It is efficient in difficult terrain and is offered with Nissan’s e-power technology, a hybrid solution in which the electric motor is the only engine that works as a propulsion system, thanks to the energy provided by a petrol engine to the battery.

New Nissan X-Trail is bolder-looking this time around with a more American style. Picture: SUPPLIED

Audi RS 3: Winner — Performance car category

This vehicle won as a sporty model that incorporates all the technology that Audi has developed in circuit racing.

The RS3 Sedan starts at R1,245,000 in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ford Ranger: Winner — 4x4 and truck category

This is a reliable, stylish and charismatic bakkie. It moves with ease over any terrain. It is as efficient as an off-roader, but its more practical thanks to its cargo box.

The Raptor is the flagship of the recently-launched new-generation Ranger one-tonne bakkie line up. Picture: SUPPLIED

“A recent survey of about 14,000 women to find out the most wanted automotive features reveals that safety features and seating position (the higher, the better) are extremely important to women,” says Tina Vujanović, who represents Serbia on the jury.

Charleen Clarke, who represents SA on the jury, concurs. “Female motorists are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of cars. Accordingly, women are studying emission data and, where possible, they’re selecting a ‘greener’ motoring option.”

The head of 1st for Women insurance says it’s highly likely that SA women would echo the motoring desires of their global counterparts and rate safety tops.

Vehicle search data by South African women. Picture: SUPPLIED

“I say this for two reasons. First, there is our abysmal road safety record. Second, there is the issue of personal safety. In another survey we conducted with 6,500 South African women, we found that 91% feel unsafe while driving,” she points out.

According to AutoTrader SA, the solid and spacious Toyota Hilux is the most searched for car by SA women. The VW Golf is the second-most popular car among female motorists, while the Mercedes-Benz C-Class occupies the third podium position.

