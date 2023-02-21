Life / Motoring

NEWS

Brace for fuel price increases in March

Mid-month data suggests more than R1 per litre hike for petrol

21 February 2023 - 12:24 Motor News Reporter
After fuel price cuts in January, motorists are being hit with two consecutive months of hikes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Motorists must brace themselves for significant fuel price increases in March, with petrol set to rise by up to R1.27/l and diesel by 32c.

According to mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the price of 93 unleaded petrol is due to rise R1.27/l on March 1, with 95 unleaded set for a R1.22/l increase. Both grades of diesel (50ppm and 500ppm) are set to rise 32c/l.

These are preliminary figures and may change by the end of the month, depending on the rand-dollar exchange rate and international oil prices.

The year started on a positive note for motorists with price cuts of more than R2/l for petrol and diesel in January. However, in February this was followed by a 28c/l increase in the petrol price and a rise of 9c/l in the wholesale price of 500ppm diesel, while 50ppm diesel decreased by 1c/l.

Inland prices of fuel are  R21.38/l for 93 unleaded and R21.68 for 95 unleaded. Diesel 500ppm costs R21.32  and diesel 50ppm is R21.41.

