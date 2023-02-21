Investors are also braced for the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting
Mid-month data suggests more than R1 per litre hike for petrol
Motorists must brace themselves for significant fuel price increases in March, with petrol set to rise by up to R1.27/l and diesel by 32c.
According to mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the price of 93 unleaded petrol is due to rise R1.27/l on March 1, with 95 unleaded set for a R1.22/l increase. Both grades of diesel (50ppm and 500ppm) are set to rise 32c/l.
These are preliminary figures and may change by the end of the month, depending on the rand-dollar exchange rate and international oil prices.
The year started on a positive note for motorists with price cuts of more than R2/l for petrol and diesel in January. However, in February this was followed by a 28c/l increase in the petrol price and a rise of 9c/l in the wholesale price of 500ppm diesel, while 50ppm diesel decreased by 1c/l.
Inland prices of fuel are R21.38/l for 93 unleaded and R21.68 for 95 unleaded. Diesel 500ppm costs R21.32 and diesel 50ppm is R21.41.
NEWS
Brace for fuel price increases in March
Mid-month data suggests more than R1 per litre hike for petrol
