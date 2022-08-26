Federal Reserve chair’s address could give clues on how aggressively the US central bank will continue tightening monetary policy
Volkswagen’s premium brand will compete in the Formula One World Championship from 2026
Volkswagen’s premium brand Audi is entering motor racing’s Formula One, the carmaker said on Friday.
Audi will compete in the Formula One World Championship from 2026 with a specially developed power unit, the carmaker said, adding that a decision on which team it will be lining up with in 2026 will be announced before the end of this year.
A key part of Audi’s decision to join Formula One is the racing series’ goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2030, said the carmaker, including new technical rules focused on greater electrification and sustainable fuels that apply from 2026.
It is rumoured that an agreement is in place between Audi and the Sauber team, which competes as Alfa Romeo.
Audi’s sister company Porsche is soon expected to announce a tie-up with Red Bull.
MOTORSPORT
Audi decides to enter Formula One
Volkswagen’s premium brand will compete in the Formula One World Championship from 2026
