Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Audi decides to enter Formula One

Volkswagen’s premium brand will compete in the Formula One World Championship from 2026

26 August 2022 - 10:20 Reuters and Staff Writer
Audi will compete in the Formula One World Championship from 2026. Picture: REUTERS
Audi will compete in the Formula One World Championship from 2026. Picture: REUTERS

Volkswagen’s premium brand Audi is entering motor racing’s Formula One, the carmaker said on Friday.

Audi will compete in the Formula One World Championship from 2026 with a specially developed power unit, the carmaker said, adding that a decision on which team it will be lining up with in 2026 will be announced before the end of this year.

A key part of Audi’s decision to join Formula One is the racing series’ goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2030, said the carmaker, including new technical rules focused on greater electrification and sustainable fuels that apply from 2026.

It is rumoured that an agreement is in place between Audi and the Sauber team, which competes as Alfa Romeo.

Audi’s sister company Porsche is soon expected to announce a tie-up with Red Bull.

Formula 1 CEO says ‘No more racing in Russia’

'We expect a refund,' says Russian GP promoter
Life
1 day ago

Ricciardo to leave McLaren at the end of 2022 racing season

The Australian’s leaving a year before his contract expires in ‘bittersweet’ exit
Life
1 day ago

Vettel announces retirement, says his goals have shifted

Four-times world champion says Formula One is in conflict with his personal life
Sport
4 weeks ago
