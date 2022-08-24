×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

FORMULA ONE

Ricciardo to leave McLaren at the end of 2022 racing season

The Australian racing driver tells fans the development is ‘bittersweet, for sure’

24 August 2022 - 18:19 Alan Baldwin
Daniel Ricciardo. Picture: FRANCOIS NEL/GETTY IMAGES
Daniel Ricciardo. Picture: FRANCOIS NEL/GETTY IMAGES

Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the 2022 Formula One season by mutual agreement and one year before the Australian’s contract was due to expire, both parties announced on Wednesday.

Ricciardo joined McLaren from Renault at the end of 2020 but, despite winning last year's Italian Grand Prix at Monza in a one-two finish, has struggled to match British teammate Lando Norris's performance.

Ricciardo is expected to be replaced by compatriot Oscar Piastri, reserve driver for Renault-owned Alpine who this month triggered a contract dispute after rejecting an offer to race for them next year.

McLaren would not comment on Ricciardo’s replacement and gave no details of the financial cost of terminating the contract.

Sharing the news with his 7.3-million followers on Instagram, Ricciardo said the development was “bittersweet, for sure”.

“We put in a lot of effort on both sides, but it just hasn’t worked the way we wanted, so the team's decided to make a change for next year,” said the 33-year-old.

“We had a lot of discussions, but in the end we mutually agreed it was the right thing for both of us.

“I will continue to do the rest of this year, absolutely, and continue to give it my all.... What lies ahead, I’m not sure yet, but we’ll see.”

Alpine have a vacancy, if they must give up on Piastri, with double world champion Fernando Alonso heading to Aston Martin at the end of the year.

Other teams also have drivers out of contract at the end of the year.

Ricciardo said he would look back with a smile and had learnt things at McLaren that would help him for the next step in his career and life in general.

“From a results point of view, to consistently get the results in that form that I was after, it wasn’t always there and made some weekends tough. I felt those absolutely. But I also have many happy memories of my time at the team.”

Reuters 

Dominant Verstappen already closing in on second F1 title

The  Red Bull driver is 80 points clear of his closest rival, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc
Life
3 weeks ago

Verstappen wins in Hungary as Leclerc misses out again

Seven-time world champion Hamilton finishes second for Mercedes with teammate George Russell taking third place
Sport
3 weeks ago

Formula One’s Sebastian Vettel announces retirement, plus full statement

Vettel announces retirement, says his goals have shifted
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Lunch with Wayne Duvenage: halloumi, Outa and ...
Life
2.
Mitsubishi Triton single cab makes SA debut
Life / Motoring
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Used-car prices jump as chip shortage crimps ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Verstappen wins in France after leading Leclerc crashes out

Sport / Other Sport

Ferrari’s Leclerc wins in Austria after late scare

Sport / Other Sport

Leclerc ready to feel the fervour of the Ferrari fans

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.