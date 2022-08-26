×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Taiwan president hails visit of US senator

Tsai Ing-wen says demonstrations of support have reinforced Taiwan’s determination to defend itself

26 August 2022 - 10:06 Sarah Wu and Ben Blanchard
Tsai Ing-wen. Picture: REUTERS
Tsai Ing-wen. Picture: REUTERS

Taipei — Recent visits by guests from the US have reinforced Taiwan’s determination to defend itself, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday as she met the latest US legislators to arrive on the island in defiance of Beijing.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory against the strong objections of the democratically elected government in Taipei, launched military drills near the island after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in early August.

About a week later she was followed by five other legislators and late on Thursday, Senator Marsha Blackburn touched down in Taipei.

Meeting at the presidential office, Tsai praised the visits.

“In recent times, many public figures from a broad spectrum of US society have visited Taiwan. These warm acts of kindness and firm demonstrations of support have reinforced Taiwan’s determination to defend itself,” she said, in remarks carried live on Tsai’s social media pages.

The US, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but is bound by law to provide it with the means to defend itself.

Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee who sits on the Senate Commerce and Armed Services committees, told Tsai that the US and Taiwan shared the values of freedom and democracy.

“It is important indeed that freedom-loving nations support Taiwan as they seek to preserve their independence and their freedom,” she said.

Tsai said fellow democracies must work together to ensure more secure and resilient supply chains, and that she was “delighted” to see Taiwanese semiconductor companies investing in the US.

“We also look forward to working with the US to strengthen co-operation on semiconductors and other hi-tech sectors and jointly respond to the economic challenges of the post-pandemic era.”

Taiwan is a major producer of chips, tight supplies of which have hit supply chains globally.

Tsai said Taiwan would like to be “further integrated” into the Biden administration’s new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which the island has been excluded from, and other regional economic co-operation architecture.

US legislators are not the only ones to visit. Tsai also hosted two Japanese parliamentarians this week, and British and Canadian MPs are expected later this year.

“It shows Taiwan is not alone dealing with the big bully across the Taiwan Strait,” Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu told reporters at a separate event, referring to China.

Beijing has never ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Taiwan’s government says the People’s Republic of China has never ruled the island and so has no right to claim it, and that only its 23-million people can decide their future.

Reuters

Taiwan ‘ready’ to protect itself against China as before

President tells US delgation island nation will continue defending its homeland
World
3 days ago

China carries out more drills near Taiwan

The exercises were held as a group of US legislators visited the Chinese-claimed island and met President Tsai Ing-wen
World
1 week ago

Second US delegation arrives in Taiwan after Pelosi visit

Legislators led by senator Ed Markey arrive following US House speaker’s contentious visit and amid increasing tensions with China
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Europe faces a freezing winter of discontent
World / Americas
2.
Russian carmaker offers a tale of two economies
World / Europe
3.
Russia arrests two Zaporizhzhia nuclear workers ...
World / Europe
4.
Activist journalist in Vietnam loses appeal ...
World / Asia
5.
MPLA look set for victory in Angolan poll
World / Africa

Related Articles

China warns ‘forceful measures’ if Canadian group visits Taiwan

World / Asia

Foreign firms get more arm twisting treatment from China

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.