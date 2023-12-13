Warm wine, but plate-licking worthy desserts at tashas in London
The domestic brand’s first UK restaurant does not scream out its South Africanness
13 December 2023 - 05:00
London’s newest SA restaurant is housed alongside a now defunct power station. No irony there, then.
This just opened tashas restaurant is located in a recently developed, sprawling and upmarket precinct that includes one of London’s most iconic landmarks, the Battersea Power Station. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.