Time Out’s feast of local flavours
International travel brand Time Out opened its food market in Cape Town this weekend. If first impressions are anything to go by, it looks set to become a staple on the city’s foodie circuit
23 November 2023 - 05:00
International brand Time Out on Friday opened its much-anticipated Cape Town market at the V&A Waterfront — its seventh such space and the first in South Africa. Featuring offerings from some of the country’s pre-eminent chefs and some “new gems”, it’s set to become a major attraction in the city.
At least, that’s what happened in Lisbon. In 2014 the London-based publishing company moved from just writing about food and travel to showcasing it too, opening its first market in the Portuguese capital. Five years on, it was the most-visited attraction in the country. ..
