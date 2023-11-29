National

WATCH: Is SA’s tourism sector ready for the festive season?

Business Day TV spoke to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council SA

29 November 2023 - 15:47
by Business Day TV
Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.
Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.

With the festive season fast approaching, Business Day TV caught up with Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council SA, for his take on whether the sector can shrug off the effects of load-shedding and make the most of the upcoming holidays.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

