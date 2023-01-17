SpaceX is getting along fine with Elon Musk focused on Twitter

The fear of a recession, heightened by disappointing US data, has weighed on the market
Little appears to have changed in the three decades since the UK’s railways were privatised, including the latest wave of strikes
‘We have enough chickens on farms, but we can’t supply the market because we can’t slaughter the chickens,’ says SA Poultry Association CEO Izaak Breitenbach
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Spar says its auditors, PwC, notified the retailer that it believed one loan to be a reportable irregularity, which required PwC to inform audit regulator Irba
Nedbank boss says SA’s power crisis could ‘crowd in’ private investment into an electricity sector that is keeping GDP growth anchored at about 1.5%
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Russia and the US hold about 90% of the world’s nuclear warheads, and Vladimir Putin is the ultimate decisionmaker on the use of nuclear weapons
English Premier League clubs make up 11 of the top 20 in the Deloitte Money League
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
One is hitting its numbers; the other keeps missing expectations. One is raising money at an ever-rising valuation; the other has been pummelled by the market. One has a highly capable No 2 executive keeping it on track; the other is under fire about succession planning.
Space Exploration Technologies and Tesla both count Elon Musk as CEO. But whereas Tesla has withered since the boss embarked on his takeover of Twitter, SpaceX is flourishing — some even suggest that this is because of, rather than in spite of, its CEO playing a less active role...
