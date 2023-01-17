Life

SpaceX is getting along fine with Elon Musk focused on Twitter

One of the world’s most valuable private companies is benefiting from a less active CEO

BL Premium
19 January 2023 - 05:00 Loren Grush

One is hitting its numbers; the other keeps missing expectations. One is raising money at an ever-rising valuation; the other has been pummelled by the market. One has a highly capable No 2 executive keeping it on track; the other is under fire about succession planning.

Space Exploration Technologies and Tesla both count Elon Musk as CEO. But whereas Tesla has withered since the boss embarked on his takeover of Twitter, SpaceX is flourishing — some even suggest that this is because of, rather than in spite of, its CEO playing a less active role...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.