‘The Shards’ among the books to look out for in 2023

Rand firms along with emerging-market currencies after the US CPI data came in as expected
His department has failed to deliver on crucial promises, as he has in the mining sector
Load-shedding has increased capital outlays for generators and high diesel costs
Employment creation is implied in the central bank's mandate but should have explicit mention, says Godongwana
Techno-king sold some stock right at the top and then kept selling, accelerating a steep slide during 2022.
The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
White House pledges to co-operate with probe into state documents found at the US president’s home and a Washington office
The grandest form of the game has become an outcast
Jeff Beck, called 'iconic genius and master guitarist', had contracted bacterial meningitis
The Shards, Bret Easton Ellis (January 17)
In the early 1980s three budding young writers, Bret Easton Ellis, Donna Tartt, and Jonathan Lethem, arrived to start their freshman year at Bennington College in Vermont, a campus focused on literature and the arts. Along with Jill Eisenstadt, Tama Janowitz, and Jay McInerney, they would become known as the literary “brat pack” and go on to produce some of the best writing of the past 50 years. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
‘The Shards’ among the books to look out for in 2023
Bret Easton Ellis initially bypassed book publishers, thinking the gory details would be too much for the literary world
The Shards, Bret Easton Ellis (January 17)
In the early 1980s three budding young writers, Bret Easton Ellis, Donna Tartt, and Jonathan Lethem, arrived to start their freshman year at Bennington College in Vermont, a campus focused on literature and the arts. Along with Jill Eisenstadt, Tama Janowitz, and Jay McInerney, they would become known as the literary “brat pack” and go on to produce some of the best writing of the past 50 years. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.