FREE TO READ | Business Day Prime magazine

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The global financial crisis, Covid and the firing of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister were more damaging
The court concluded that the application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success
Former minister says party’s national executive committee did not allow all to speak
Business Day TV speaks to Marius Reitz from Luno
Extra holiday on December 27 announced by President Ramaphosa ‘an opportunity for locals to travel’
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Dina Boluarte, Castillo’s vice-president, sworn in as the South American country’s first female president
His manager says more people were involved in the ball-tampering incident at Newlands
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
In this edition of Prime, cultural icon Dr Gcina Mhlophe shares how she wears the stories of her people like armour. She says: “I want audiences to see the places I’ve seen. To watch the flowers blooming, the birds dropping feathers, and even to feel the feathers falling around them. Storytelling is more than just theatre, though. I tell stories to wake up the stories in other people. I believe every living being has a story to tell.”
In light of this, we go in search of the stories changing people’s lives daily.
We take a closer look at the impact which sustainable investment has on your quality of life, we explore the beauty of Stellenbosch, a town which lives up to its adjectives, and take a look at SA’s diversely rich wine history.
For a change of pace, life on the water can be idyllic and offers one of the best ways to see the world in a leisurely way. Whether you’re gliding from country to country on a mega-ship, sailing yacht or riverboat, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to immerse yourself in unique cultures.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE TO READ | Business Day Prime magazine
Dr Gcina Mhlophe shares how she wears the stories of her people, we look at how sustainable investment affects your quality of life, and the joys of seeing the world from the water
In this edition of Prime, cultural icon Dr Gcina Mhlophe shares how she wears the stories of her people like armour. She says: “I want audiences to see the places I’ve seen. To watch the flowers blooming, the birds dropping feathers, and even to feel the feathers falling around them. Storytelling is more than just theatre, though. I tell stories to wake up the stories in other people. I believe every living being has a story to tell.”
In light of this, we go in search of the stories changing people’s lives daily.
We take a closer look at the impact which sustainable investment has on your quality of life, we explore the beauty of Stellenbosch, a town which lives up to its adjectives, and take a look at SA’s diversely rich wine history.
For a change of pace, life on the water can be idyllic and offers one of the best ways to see the world in a leisurely way. Whether you’re gliding from country to country on a mega-ship, sailing yacht or riverboat, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to immerse yourself in unique cultures.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
ALSO READ:
SA’s prime residential properties streets ahead of other African countries
FREE TO READ | Business Day Prime magazine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.