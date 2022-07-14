×

Business

FREE TO READ | Business Day Prime magazine

Manage your money to live the life you deserve, great escapes, and we profile Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman

14 July 2022 - 14:01
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/karandaev
In this issue of Prime our financial experts share that planning, strategising and diversification are crucial to growing your wealth to live the life you deserve.

We also take a deep dive into property investment: why mature lifestyle estates are booming in popularity and how to ensure your investment continues to yield growth.

We share great local escape experiences and we chat with Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, who shares why giving back is his life purpose, and why getting that work-life balance just right may be elusive for him.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.