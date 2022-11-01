×

Life

BIG READ: A team of ‘lost’ Springboks discovered in archives

One of the best sides in world rugby finally gets its own history

01 November 2022 - 05:08 Archie Henderson

It’s little wonder Springbok rugby’s first grand slam winners are forgotten. A year after the 1912/1913 tour, a rush of events pushed the team’s achievement into the background: a Great War, the Great Spanish flu epidemic (the Covid of its day) and a Great Depression. Then another world war. The game itself also moved on at great pace, with new heroes emerging, new heights scaled, new depths plumbed and a new era entered.

The new era has had little time for looking back on what is regarded by some as tainted history, but there is a nostalgic sadness about one of the best Springbok teams to leave these shores that author David McLennan has revived in his new book, The Forgotten Springboks. Of the 93 men who took part in the five Test matches, 22 died over the next five years in the carnage of World War 1, nine of them from the Scotland team alone...

