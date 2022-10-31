Cities intensify Beijing's zero-Covid-19 policy as outbreaks widen, dampening earlier hopes of a rebound in demand
SA and other developing nations want agreement on the governance of loss and damage to be finalised
Healthcare expenditure patterns began to normalise in 2021 and the industry closed the year with record-high solvency ratio
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
Shareholders worry ahead of November vote that the miner will overpay for Canada’s Yamana Gold
With higher-end establishments reporting good occupancies, operators are waiting for the international market to rebound
SPONSORED | Sector faces added challenges of aging infrastructure, systems needing integration, manual processes and increasingly complex environments
A skills shortage leaves an understaffed, overworked workforce ill-equipped to stop the flood of attacks, experts say
The seasoned batsman hit three sixes and three boundaries to end on 56 not out in a match-winning 76-run partnership with Aiden Markram
His unconventional marketing of the energy drink revolutionised the beverages industry
Q: My trainer says that I am too stressed to lose weight. I suffer from anxiety but at the moment I am more stressed about not losing weight despite eating almost nothing! It seems my pot belly is committed to me until death do us part.
In 1997 Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery took slapstick comedy to ridiculous new levels. It’s quite hard to fathom how such offensive stuff was mainstream just 25 years ago...
Devlin Brown at the Water Cooler: How stress can make you gain weight
Studies show high cortisol levels are strongly related to abdominal fat
