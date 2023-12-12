Mining and manufacturing output overshoots expectations
PGMs help mining production to stage a surprise rebound with expansion of 3.9% in October
12 December 2023 - 13:40
Mining production staged a surprise rebound in October, driven mainly by platinum group metals (PGMs), manganese ore and chromium ore.
Stats SA data released on Tuesday shows mining production expanded 3.9% from a year ago after a 1.9% drop in September, surpassing market forecasts of a 1.5% rise...
