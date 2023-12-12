Getting the house in order: headwinds ease for listed property

A high interest rate environment is not good for listed property given that it lowers the asset value of properties and reduces earnings. However, this challenging environment may subside with the interest rate environment gradually improving and with the market expecting interest rates to go down during next year.

Additionally, while local operating conditions have been tough on the ground for commercial property owners for years, the operating environment may have troughed and appears to be improving. This has been reflected in recent forward-looking commentary from a number of large listed property companies.

Many domestic property fundamentals stopped deteriorating some time ago, but these were not an event in company earnings as their improvements were drowned out by the impact of higher interest expenses and load-shedding costs. Consequently, some large property companies have provided double-digit negative earnings guidance for next year despite an improved backdrop in their operational businesses.

Improving reversions

Tenants sign contractual leases for a number of years. Once these expire, they are renegotiated to the prevailing market rental level.

The extent that this new rental will be higher or lower is based on how different the rental paid by expiry is from the market’s current rental level. Over time, however, most of the rental book has been signed at the new lower rentals, which is reflected in the rental base and reduces the level of negative rental reversions. This is beginning to occur now with reversions starting to get less negative and, in some cases, positive.

This dynamic is most evident in the retail sector, where tenant affordability ratios (the ratio between sales/income and rent) are now at much more affordable and sustainable levels. If tenant sales grow, there is now the potential for commensurate rental growth to come through.

Load-shedding in the base

Load-shedding is another headwind that is already shifting.

Property companies have taken the hit and their earnings reflect the additional costs of load-shedding (for instance, diesel, generator maintenance, loss of trading where no backup exists and so on).