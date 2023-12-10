ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Drop in fuel prices expected to rein in November’s inflation rate
Consumer and producer inflation numbers due this week, along with mining and manufacturing output
10 December 2023 - 16:14
Alongside a score of other economic updates, the consumer price index (CPI) report for November from Stats SA will be published on Wednesday.
Consumer inflation rose faster than expected in October at 5.9% year on year versus the Bloomberg market consensus of 5.6%. The Bloomberg market consensus expectation for November is 5.4%. ..
