Retailers’ confidence improves in Q4 as load-shedding slows
The BER’s latest survey shows retailer business confidence rose to 47 points in the fourth quarter from 32 the in third quarter
11 December 2023 - 12:44
Retailer confidence edged up in the fourth quarter as lower levels of load-shedding and increased utilisation of solar power that reduced the need to run expensive diesel generators boosted profitability, a survey shows.
The Bureau for Economic Research’s (BER) latest Retail Survey, released on Monday, shows retailer business confidence recovered further during the fourth quarter of 2023 increasing to 47 points from a three-year low of 20 in the second quarter and 32 during the third quarter...
