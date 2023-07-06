Higher inflation expectations stoke fears of further rate hikes
Average expectations in the BER survey rose to 6.5% in the second quarter from 6.3% previously
06 July 2023 - 18:50
UPDATED 06 July 2023 - 23:13
Average inflation expectations of households, analysts, business people and trade unions increased further in the second quarter, a development that will be top of mind for the monetary policy committee (MPC) when it meets later in July.
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) inflation expectations survey released on Thursday shows average expectations rose 0.2 percentage points to 6.5% in the second quarter from 6.3% previously, complicating the job of the Reserve Bank. The MPC prefers to anchor inflation expectations at the 4.5% midpoint of its target range of 3%-6%...
