S&P PMI rises as supply chains improve and outages ease
SA’s purchasing managers’ index rose 0.8 points to 48.7 in June
05 July 2023 - 10:12
UPDATED 05 July 2023 - 15:43
Improvements in supply chains and less severe load-shedding in June lifted the latest score of the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for SA.
“SA’s private sector saw some relief in June as the intensity of load-shedding was much weaker than anticipated after Eskom’s forecasts of a ‘winter of discontent’,” S&P Global Market Intelligence senior economist David Owen said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now