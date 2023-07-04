Kganyago says fight to tame inflation monster is paying off
But the Reserve Bank governor warns of high administered prices
04 July 2023 - 23:27
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has suggested the central bank’s almost two-year-long fight against inflation is paying off, saying recent data showed clear signs of the reversal of the inflationary trend.
Speaking to Business Day ahead of Talk to the SARB Forum in Soweto interactive public sessions with the residents and businesses, Kganyago refrained from saying if the Bank would pause its tightening cycle or when interest rates would start coming down...
