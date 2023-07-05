Gautrain and Numsa sign 8% wage deal
‘We secured an above-inflation increase of 8% at a time when most employers are not granting any increases,’ Numsa’s Irvin Jim said
05 July 2023 - 13:50
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has reached an above-inflation wage increase of 8% across the board for Gautrain workers, two weeks after threatening to embark on a strike.
The union, SA’s largest with a membership of more than 400,000, had been in wage talks with the Gautrain management since April. Parties reached a deadlock in June, spurring union members to ballot for a strike last Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now