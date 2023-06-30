SA private-sector credit at three-month low

The JSE’s all share index gained 4.08% in the first half of the year
The staged ‘mutiny’ is a way for the two blood-thirsty bandits to get an offramp in a war they are losing - and blame others
Communications minister Mondli Gungubele has made an urgent application to the Pretoria high court which will be heard on Tuesday.
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst,Ongama Mtimka
Business Day TV speaks to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The slowdown in credit demand is mainly driven by an easing in both household and corporate lending growth
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
The US has been in the grip of an opioid overdose epidemic for years, with almost 80,000 deaths reported from use of opioids in 2022 alone
The former batsman was considerably less grumpy before the start of the second day of the second Ashes Test
It's a limited-edition pony that flexes V8 biceps in style
SA private-sector credit cooled to a three-month low as poor economic growth prospects and the tight job market continue to depress business and consumer confidence, Reserve Bank data showed on Friday.
The 6.8% growth in May, from April’s 7.1%, was in line with market expectations, with the slowdown in credit demand mainly driven by a fall in both household and corporate lending growth...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA private-sector credit at three-month low
The slowdown in credit demand is mainly driven by an easing in both household and corporate lending growth
SA private-sector credit cooled to a three-month low as poor economic growth prospects and the tight job market continue to depress business and consumer confidence, Reserve Bank data showed on Friday.
The 6.8% growth in May, from April’s 7.1%, was in line with market expectations, with the slowdown in credit demand mainly driven by a fall in both household and corporate lending growth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.