Economy

SA private-sector credit at three-month low

The slowdown in credit demand is mainly driven by an easing in both household and corporate lending growth

30 June 2023 - 11:28

SA private-sector credit cooled to a three-month low as poor economic growth prospects and the tight job market continue to depress business and consumer confidence, Reserve Bank data showed on Friday.

The 6.8% growth in May, from April’s 7.1%, was in line with market expectations, with the slowdown in credit demand mainly driven by a fall in both household and corporate lending growth...

