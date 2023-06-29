Economy

SA’s ownership of foreign assets improves, pointing to stronger financial standing

As a percentage of SA’s annual GDP, foreign assets rose from 125.4% at end-September to 131.6% at end-December

29 June 2023 - 20:20 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s net balance of foreign assets ownership increased, driven by valuation effects as domestic and foreign share market indices rose in the fourth quarter of 2022, improving the country’s financial standing and creditworthiness.

The Reserve Bank released its first quarter Quarterly Bulletin on Thursday, showing that SA’s net international investment position improved, rising from a revised R1.008-trillion at the end of September 2022 to R1.209-trillion at the end of December as foreign assets increased more than foreign liabilities...

