SA’s ownership of foreign assets improves, pointing to stronger financial standing

Latest numbers point to surprising resilience in the world’s biggest economy but the Fed remains hawkish
Wishful saying will not change the fact we will not deliver on all SDGs in time
This is to ensure that there is an even level field between the private sector and SOEs
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
As a ratio of SA’s annual GDP, foreign assets increased from 125.4% at the end of September to 131.6% at the end of December.
Judges strike down race-conscious student enrolments at Harvard and University of North Carolina
The former batsman was considerably less grumpy before the start of the second day of the second Ashes Test
Fifth instalment of franchise shows Indy is more a man of his time than a man for all seasons
SA’s net balance of foreign assets ownership increased, driven by valuation effects as domestic and foreign share market indices rose in the fourth quarter of 2022, improving the country’s financial standing and creditworthiness.
The Reserve Bank released its first quarter Quarterly Bulletin on Thursday, showing that SA’s net international investment position improved, rising from a revised R1.008-trillion at the end of September 2022 to R1.209-trillion at the end of December as foreign assets increased more than foreign liabilities...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA’s ownership of foreign assets improves, pointing to stronger financial standing
As a percentage of SA’s annual GDP, foreign assets rose from 125.4% at end-September to 131.6% at end-December
SA’s net balance of foreign assets ownership increased, driven by valuation effects as domestic and foreign share market indices rose in the fourth quarter of 2022, improving the country’s financial standing and creditworthiness.
The Reserve Bank released its first quarter Quarterly Bulletin on Thursday, showing that SA’s net international investment position improved, rising from a revised R1.008-trillion at the end of September 2022 to R1.209-trillion at the end of December as foreign assets increased more than foreign liabilities...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.