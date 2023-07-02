Business

Inflation taking toll on pets

Price of pet food sees spike in number of animals turned over to SPCAs

02 July 2023 - 08:19 THABISO MOCHIKO

Pet owners are digging deeper into their pockets as dog and cat food prices spike — or surrendering their animals for adoption because they can't afford to keep them.

The sharp increase in prices is attributed to high input costs, fluctuations in the exchange rate for imported raw materials, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical unrest and escalating load-shedding that is forcing pet food manufacturers to invest in alternative energy sources. ..

