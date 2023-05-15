Economy

WATCH: Index shows 40% rise in people seeking debt counselling

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous

15 May 2023 - 18:03 Business Day TV
Consumers, particularly those aged 40 to 59, are taking larger unsecured and payday loans. Picture: Dean Drobot / 123RF
Consumers, particularly those aged 40 to 59, are taking larger unsecured and payday loans. Picture: Dean Drobot / 123RF

According to DebtBusters’ Debt Index the number of people seeking help from debt counsellors grew 40% year-on-year in the first quarter. The data also showed that consumers spent close to two-thirds of their net income to pay off debt.

Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous joins Business Day TV to unpack how high inflation and interest-rate hikes squeeze disposable income and hamper consumers’ ability to repay liabilities.

Number of people seeking help from debt counsellors rises 40% year on year

DebtBusters says those seeking help spend about two-thirds of their monthly income on servicing debt
Car buyers feel financial pinch as rate hikes hurt

Repossessions are expected to rise as more vehicle buyers seek credit extensions and debt counselling
Consumers feel pinch of rising cost of debt servicing

Consumers are taking home 33% less today in real terms than they did in 2016
