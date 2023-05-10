Number of people seeking help from debt counsellors rises 40% year on year

US inflation shows signs of moderating; rand extends losses
There's been no legislative intervention yet to implement the Zondo commission’s guidance on fairness towards bank clients
The finance committee is concerned that nothing concrete has been achieved after more than 10 years’ planning
Ramaphosa is expected give further clarification on Ramokgopa’s powers later this week
The taxi-financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
KPMG in China and PwC in Hong Kong face scrutiny as US accounting watchdog PCAOB uncovers unacceptable shortcomings in their audits
Raynal only French referee while Joy Neville becomes part of the panel
International Motorcycling Federation deems his two-lap penalty served after he missed Argentina race due to a hand fracture
More South Africans are seeking the help of debt counsellors to help manage their finances as high inflation and interest-rate hikes squeeze their disposable income and hamper their ability to repay their liabilities.
According to the Debt Index by DebtBusters, a company that helps consumers manage their debt, the number of inquiries grew 40% year on year in the first quarter. Consumers spent close to two-thirds of net income to pay off debt...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Number of people seeking help from debt counsellors rises 40% year on year
More South Africans are seeking the help of debt counsellors to help manage their finances as high inflation and interest-rate hikes squeeze their disposable income and hamper their ability to repay their liabilities.
According to the Debt Index by DebtBusters, a company that helps consumers manage their debt, the number of inquiries grew 40% year on year in the first quarter. Consumers spent close to two-thirds of net income to pay off debt...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.