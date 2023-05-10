Economy

Number of people seeking help from debt counsellors rises 40% year on year

BL Premium
10 May 2023 - 14:09 Nico Gous

More South Africans are seeking the help of debt counsellors to help manage their finances as high inflation and interest-rate hikes squeeze their disposable income and hamper their ability to repay their liabilities.

According to the Debt Index by DebtBusters, a company that helps consumers manage their debt, the number of inquiries grew 40% year on year in the first quarter. Consumers spent close to two-thirds of net income to pay off debt...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.