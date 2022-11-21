Economy

CREDIT WORRIES

Car buyers feel financial pinch as rate hikes hurt

Repossessions are expected to rise as more vehicle buyers seek credit extensions and debt counselling

BL Premium
21 November 2022 - 05:09 DAVID FURLONGER

Growing numbers of car buyers are begging for credit extensions and debt counselling as inflation, rising interest rates and sky-high fuel prices undermine their ability to pay for their vehicles, say banks.

Though vehicle repossessions appear to be fairly stable, there are fears that they could increase in coming months...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.