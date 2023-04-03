Economy

WATCH: Factory activity slows further due to load-shedding

Business Day TV spoke to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa

03 April 2023 - 17:08 Business Day TV
Workers sew garments at a factory in the Maitland district of Cape Town. File photo: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG
Workers sew garments at a factory in the Maitland district of Cape Town. File photo: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG

After a strong start to the year, the Absa PMI has fallen for a second consecutive month, with March’s reading coming in at 48.1 index points, down from 48.8 index points in February.

On the bright side, the index tracking expected business conditions in the next six months suggests that output could improve.

Miyelani Maluleke,senior economist at Absa spoke to Business Day TV about the details .

