After a strong start to the year, the Absa PMI has fallen for a second consecutive month, with March’s reading coming in at 48.1 index points, down from 48.8 index points in February. On the bright side, the index tracking expected business conditions in the next six months suggests that output could improve. Miyelani Maluleke,senior economist at Absa spoke to Business Day TV about the details .
WATCH: Factory activity slows further due to load-shedding
Business Day TV spoke to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
