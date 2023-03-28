Economy

Formal employment rises in fourth quarter, but annual figure falls

Part-time employment rose by 42,000 — or 4% — in the fourth quarter of 2022

28 March 2023 - 12:57 Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 28 March 2023 - 18:57

SA’s formal employment rose by 48,000 in the fourth quarter to nearly 10-million, Stats SA said on Tuesday in its quarterly employment survey, which excludes agriculture and private households.

The quarter-on-quarter figures were mainly driven by trade and business services, respectively, mirroring the seasonal trends associated with the festive period...

