LETTER: ANC’s balancing act
Party subscribes to democracy and human rights but courts Brics partners Russia and China
How long can the ANC ride two horses? Yes, it’s an old circus trick but it never lasts long.
In the first place we have our governing party subscribing to democracy and human rights. Here it evinces a noble ethos. However, we also have the same party avowing friendship with our Brics partners Russia and China.
Finally, mirabile dictu, we have these two powerful nations treating the Western concepts of democracy and human rights as not appropriate for them.
How does the ANC square this circle?
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
