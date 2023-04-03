Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s balancing act

Party subscribes to democracy and human rights but courts Brics partners Russia and China

03 April 2023 - 16:25
Picture: THULANI MBELE
Picture: THULANI MBELE

How long can the ANC ride two horses? Yes, it’s an old circus trick but it never lasts long.

In the first place we have our governing party subscribing to democracy and human rights. Here it evinces a noble ethos. However, we also have the same party avowing friendship with our Brics partners Russia and China.

Finally, mirabile dictu, we have these two powerful nations treating the Western concepts of democracy and human rights as not appropriate for them.

How does the ANC square this circle? 

Willem Cronje 
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Capitec story holds simple lessons ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
STUART THEOBALD: SA’s Russian friendship angers ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Basic income grant modelling shows how to do it ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Thabo Mbeki must stop his selective ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Mbeki speaks truth to power
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.