Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Why foreign investors are snapping up SA bonds

Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg

17 January 2023 - 22:01
Picture: 123RF/ 184232028
Picture: 123RF/ 184232028

The local bond market is proving to be resilient. Foreign investors are still seeing value in bonds, despite local issues such as load-shedding weighing on the economy. Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg for her analysis.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Behind China’s slowing GDP

Business Day TV speaks to Prescient Investment Management’s Liang Du
World
4 hours ago

WATCH: Treasury weighs $1bn World Bank loan

Business Day TV speaks to Alexforbes economist  Murendeni Nengovhela
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: Protests against load-shedding and tariff hikes on the cards

Business Day TV speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
State collapse, failing infrastructure and debt ...
Economy
2.
Inflation setback bodes ill for interest rate ...
Economy
3.
Eskom crisis causes sharp fall in mining ...
Economy
4.
Treasury seeks $1bn World Bank loan to take ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: Why foreign investors are snapping up SA ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.