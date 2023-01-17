World / Asia

WATCH: Behind China’s slowing GDP

Business Day TV speaks to Prescient Investment Management’s Liang Du

17 January 2023 - 21:54
People walk at a subway station during evening rush hour in Beijing, China, January 16 2023. Picture: TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS
People walk at a subway station during evening rush hour in Beijing, China, January 16 2023. Picture: TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS

Growth in China’s economy slowed to 3% in 2022 as Covid-19-related restrictions and a slump in its property market weighed. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Prescient Investment Management’s Liang Du.

