WATCH: Protests against load-shedding and tariff hikes on the cards

Business Day TV speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen

16 January 2023 - 20:52
DA leader John Steenhuisen. File picture: FRENNIE SHIVAMBU.
DA leader John Steenhuisen. File picture: FRENNIE SHIVAMBU.

Several political parties have threatened to protest against load-shedding and electricity tariff hikes. For more insight Business Day TV spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen.

Political parties threaten protests against load-shedding

Indefinite stage 6 load-shedding coupled with the announcement of an 18.65% hike in the price of power has prompted calls for a national shutdown
