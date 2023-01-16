Economy

WATCH: Treasury weighs $1bn World Bank loan

Business Day TV speaks to Alexforbes economist Murendeni Nengovhela

16 January 2023 - 20:47
The government is in talks with the World Bank on a fresh $1bn loan. Business Day TV spoke to Alexforbes economist Murendeni Nengovhela for his take on the move.

Treasury seeks $1bn World Bank loan to take advantage of lower rates

A loan at cheaper rates would reward SA for progress and commitments already made
Two-thirds of economists at Davos expect a global recession in 2023

World Economic Forum survey says nine out of 10 respondents expect weak demand and high borrowing costs to hit firms hard
Economists see a 45% chance of SA recession in 2023, survey shows

The country's economy faces a 45% chance of slipping into recession this year as the electricity crisis deepens.
