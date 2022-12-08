Economy

Travel industry welcomes extra public holiday

Holiday on December 27 announced by President Ramaphosa ‘an opportunity for locals to travel’

08 December 2022 - 19:53 Katharine Child

The travel industry has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that December 27 will be a public holiday, saying a four-day long weekend will encourage domestic travel, with international travel volumes not yet at 2019 levels.

Ramaphosa used the Public Holidays Act to declare Tuesday December 27 a paid holiday because Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, meaning Monday should become a public holiday, but it is one already.  ..

