CHRIS GILMOUR: My South African dream

SA’s tourism and hospitality industry is set for a much-needed shot in the arm as international airlines offer a series of new, direct flights to the country

22 November 2022 - 14:53 CHRIS GILMOUR

Sometimes, good things take time. Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMIA) opened to the public 20 years ago, but only now is it starting to realise its potential with German leisure carrier Eurowings Discover starting direct flights three times a week, all year round.

This is great news for the Lowveld tourist industry, as it will result in an immediate influx of well-heeled tourists and will create sustainable jobs. Eurowings, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, has stolen a march on its competitors by going straight to an acknowledged global tourist hotspot; no schlepping through OR Tambo Airport immigration queues and then either onto busses or a one-night stopover in Joburg on the way there and back. This must surely be a good recipe for success...

