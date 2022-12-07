Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Consumer pressures temper festive season expectations for Airbnb

07 December 2022 - 20:35 Mudiwa Gavaza

Airbnb, which lost 80% of its revenue when Covid-19 hit, says the economic downturn has caused more people to join the gig economy through its platform in SA but consumers are on the hunt for cheaper places to stay.

While the short-term rental company is optimistic about the recovery of travel during the upcoming holidays, it says inflation and a rise in living costs has tempered those expectations...

